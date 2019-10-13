Triple murder: Bengal BJP seeks central agency probe

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday demanded that the triple murder in Murshidabad district should be investigated by a central agency as the state police had "failed" to find out those involved in the crime.

Ghosh told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here that the ruling Trinamool Congress was "unnecessarily doing politics" with the gruesome incident.

Replying to a question, Ghosh said, "While the culprits are still at large, the TMC is politicising the incident, they are seeing politics in the BJP's demand for an impartial probe into the triple murder.

"The state police is yet to arrest those involved in the crime. It should be probed by a central agency to unravel the truth."

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee countered the BJP saying, the saffron party was politicising the "unfortunate" incident and state investigating agencies were on the job.

Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty, who visited the area on Sunday, said, "a fair and speedy investigation should be carried out."

Meanwhile, a CID team visited the site of the triple murder and spoke to the father of the deceased teacher to gather information about his friends, a district police officer said.

The team interrogated the detained business partner of the deceased teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal, who was reported to have lent some money to the man but had not got it back, the officer said.

"A probe is on and we are hopeful of arresting the culprits soon," he said.

The bodies of Pal(35), his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood in their house at Jiaganj on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

The triple murder had acquired political overtones with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and the RSS claiming that the teacher was its supporter.

His family members have denied affiliation with any political group.

"A total of four persons had been detained, two have been let off after questioning," the police official had earlier said.