Triple whammy: After coronavirus, bird flu and AES knock at Bihar door

Already grappling with coronavirus patients, some more bad news is in store for Bihar. At least two more dreadful diseases – bird flu (H5N1) and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) are knocking at Bihar’s door.

Alarmed over the death of crows and other birds in three districts - Patna, Nawada and Nalanda, a high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence. In the meeting, attended by officials of Animal Husbandry Department, it was decided to cull and dispose of hundreds of chicken and keep an eye on the poultry farms.

“Samples of dead crows and other birds have been sent to Kolkata for lab test. We are keeping a tab on the poultry farms in the affected districts,” said Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, N Saravana Kumar. He added that his department officials culled and disposed of hundreds of chicken as a precautionary measure.

Avian influenza (H5N1) occurs mainly in birds and is contagious. There have been earlier reports of human beings getting infected with the virus.

First AES death

Meanwhile, a three-year-old child Aditya Kumar died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

Confirming his death, the Head of the Paediatric Department at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Dr G S Sahni said the child was initially admitted to a primary health centre (PHC) at Sakra after he reported high fever and body ache. After being admitted to SKMCH, the boy tested positive for AES and passed away on Sunday.

Altogether 161 children, afflicted with AES, had died in Muzaffarpur last year.