Tripura: 12 more in BSF unit test COVID-19 positive

Sumir Karmakar
  • May 03 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A total of 14 BSF men have tested COVID-19 positive in a camp in the past 48-hours in Tripura, where only two positive cases were reported earlier.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said 12 persons from BSF's 138 unit at Ambassa in Dhalai district tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. 

"Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 16 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 14. Government has already arranged proper medical facilities at the unit in Ambassa. Team of specialised doctors is taking proper care of the patients. Ipray for their speedy recovery," Deb tweeted.

"Don't panic, follow the Government guidelines. Stay Home and be safe," the CM further tweeted.

Tripura shares its border with Bangladesh. 

Two persons, including a woman, who returned from Guwahati had earlier tested COVID-19 positive. Both were, however, released from hospitals after recovery. 

