Tripura allows private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients

The Tripura government on Tuesday said that it has decided to allow private hospitals in the state to treat Covid-19 patients.

Plasma therapy would also commence in the state within the next two days, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Tripura government has also decided to allow Rapid Antigen Tests at 17 private hospitals and nursing homes, and it would cost Rs 750 per test, the statement said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also expressed deep concern over the Covid-19 fatality rate in the state and asked healthcare personnel to take necessary actions to improve it.

Special teams comprising medical officers and young IAS officers have been formed to tackle the Covid-19 situation, the statement said.

The teams formed with 10 IAS officers and 10 doctors would work towards handling the situation, it added.