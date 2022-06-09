Tripura BJP VP attacked, two cops injured, two vehicles damaged

Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia was attacked by a group of people at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on Thursday but escaped unhurt, police said.

The police, however, did not identify the group. The attack on Patal Kanya Jamatia took place few hours after Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said befitting reply would be given to those who had "oppressed" the indigenous people at Taidu in Gomati district on Tuesday.

Taidu and Jampuijala are tribal dominated and adjacent areas.

The BJP leader was attacked when the group tried to stop the escorts of Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia and BJP MP Rebati Tripura who were on their way to attend a programme along Patal Kanya Jamatia at Jampaijala. Inspector General, Law and Order, Arindam Nath said two security personnel who were with Jamatia were injured and two vehicles were damaged by hundreds of people, mostly women at Jampaijala.

A police contingent rushed to the spot and took her to Tripura State Rifles (TSR) headquarters and the situation was restored, he said.

Patal Kanya Jamatia had joined the saffron party recently after quitting Tripura People's Front (TPF). “The programme which was scheduled to be attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia and Patal Kanya Jamatia was cancelled in view of the incident,” the IG said.

Ampi sub-divisional police officer Uttam Banik said both BJP and Tipra Motha have lodged separate FIRs alleging that their supporters were attacked at Taidu on Tuesday. Police have also registered a separate FIR against miscreants for the violence at Taidu market the same day but there has been no arrest yet.” Debbarma said that he had gone to Taidu to express solidarity with the Tiprasa people, who, he claimed, were severely caned by the police on Tuesday when they tried to enter a programme in which the tribal welfare department minister and the BJP vice-president were present.

"They (police) did not even spare the women. This is a very shameful act”. Asserting that he will be with the ethnic Tiprasa community till his last breath, the scion of the erstwhile Tripura royal family said he will give a "befitting reply" to those torturing the indigenous people. Without naming any party, he said there are people who sell the dofa (society) for money. "But I will not cheat my own people”.

“We (Tipra Motha) will ensure the defeat of those who are trying to divide our dofa in the coming village committees election in TTADC," he told leaders and workers of Tipra Motha.