Tripura bypolls largely peaceful, 76.62% voter turnout

Tripura bypolls largely peaceful, 76.62% voter turnout recorded: CEO

The polling process was largely peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents, including the stabbing of off-duty police constable Samir Saha in Agartala

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 20:09 ist
A security person stands guard as people wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for Assembly by-elections, during in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo

The by-elections to the four assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday recorded 76.62 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said.

The polling process was largely peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents, including the stabbing of off-duty police constable Samir Saha in Kunjaban area in Agartala constituency, he said.

Saha is at present undergoing treatment, he added.

Jubarajnagar assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.41 per cent, while Surma constituency saw 80 per cent polling.

Town Bardowali assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is the BJP candidate, recorded the lowest turnout at 69.54 per cent.

In the Agartala seat, 76.72 per cent turnout was recorded.

The state had recorded 87 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections.

"The polling ended at 5 pm but voting is still continuing in some booths as there is a long queue. The process will end by 7 pm," Gitte told PTI.

The polling started at 7 am.

"We have not received any major complaint regarding voting and demand for re-polling so far," Gitte said.

A total of 1,89,032 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elections
Bypolls
India News
Indian Politics
Tripura

What's Brewing

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 