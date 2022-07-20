Tripura CM Manik Saha tests positive for Covid-19

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha tests positive for Covid-19

Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, urged people who have come in contact with him to take necessary precautions

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jul 20 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 19:22 ist
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chairs his first cabinet meeting with ministers, in Agartala, Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said he tested positive for Covid-19.

Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, urged people who have come in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

"I have been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions," Saha said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | India's Covid tally jumps with over 20k new cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated an oxygen plant at IGM Hospital. Several senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Saha said his government is in the process of making it mandatory for everyone to wear mask in public in the wake of rising number of cases in the northeastern state.

He urged everyone to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitiser.

Also Read | PM lauds efforts of vaccinators as India crosses 200-crore vaccine doses landmark

Tripura logged 365 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, but no fresh fatality was reported. The state now has 1,906 active cases.

The state had reported 477 cases on the previous day. The daily positivity rate declined from 12.49 per cent to 10.86 per cent.

West Tripura district, of which Agartala is a part, registered around half of the total number of cases logged in the state since July 1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manik Saha
Tripura
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Hungry polar bears eating garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eating garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 