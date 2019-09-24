Tripura Cong chief quits, criticises 'corrupt' veterans

After Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, Tripura Congress president Pradyot Deb Barman announced his resignation on Tuesday, levelling allegations of corruption and factionalism against the central leadership.

The 41-year-old Pradyot, who had risen through the ranks to become the state unit chief, said he had flagged issues of corruption by a section of the central leadership of the Congress and their tendency to encourage factionalism with party president Sonia Gandhi, but to no avail.

“I was feeling suffocated in the party,” said a teary-eyed Pradyot, who is also the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. He also made it clear that he was not joining any other political party and would take a month-long sabbatical.

His resignation has also brought to the fore divide between the young and the old leadership within the Congress.

Pradyot said he was appointed as the president of the Tripura Congress by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi did not have any problem with my views on National Registry of Citizens, roman script for the local Kokborok language among other issues. But, today the party has a problem with it. I was told to withdraw by petition in the Supreme Court to update the NRC,” he said.

Pradyot claimed that he had not been given due respect by the party, which has been reduced to a signboard organisation in the state.

“I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will backstab you... Today I can contribute to my state with a clear mind,” he said.

Pradyot's resignation came close on the heels on the Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar quitting the party following differences with veteran leaders in the state unit.