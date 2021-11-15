Tripura court grants bail to two Mumbai-based journalists hours after their arrest

Two Mumbai-based women journalists, who were arrested in Tripura on charges of "creating hatred among communities" were granted bail by a court in Udaipur on Monday.

Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha, journalists of HW News Network, a digital media platform based in Mumbai were detained in neighbouring Assam on Sunday and were taken to Tripura for questioning. The two reached Tripura on November 11 and reported on the alleged communal violence in Gomati and North Tripura district that took place on October 26. The duo had reported on the burning of a mosque but Tripura police denied such burning.

Samriddhi and Swarna, aged 21 and 24 years were booked under section 153A (provocation with an intent to cause riot), 153B (assertion prejudicial to national integration), 193 (false evidence), 504 (intentional insult) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) IPC at Kakraban police station in Gomati district and were arrested. They were earlier issued a notice for another case registered at Fatikroy police station in Unakoti district.

Senior lawyer, Pijush Kanti Biswas, who represented the two journalists in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur said the court granted the bail after he objected to the sections under which they were booked. "The two reporters visited the trouble-torn area to report the news as journalists. I argued in the court that the charges were imposed with ill intention and to suppress the voice of media," he said.

BJP-led Tripura government and police denied reports that a mosque was burnt and alleged that videos of such incidents outside Tripura were being shared on social media in order to "malign" the image of Tripura and the government. Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Dev Varma told reporters in Agartala on Saturday that a "vested interest group" was trying to reap political mileage by sharing "fake news" about the incident.

Dev Varma made the statement after some parts of Mumbai witnessed violent protests against the alleged attack on Muslims in Tripura.

Indian Women's Press Corps and Indian Journalists Union slammed the Tripura government for arresting the journalists and demanded that they should be freed immediately to perform their duties.

