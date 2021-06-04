Tripura extends corona curfew till June 10

The Tripura government on Friday extended the coronavirus curfew from noon to 5 am in Agartala and all other urban areas in the state till June 10, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.
The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 6.
Evening curfew in rural areas from 6 pm to 5 am will also continue.
However, shops dealing with essential items like groceries, vegetables, milk, meat and fish can now remain open till 2 pm instead of the earlier deadline of noon. All other restrictions will continue as usual, Nath told reporters at the Civil Secretariat.
The state government had first imposed the restrictions in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area on May 16 and 10 days later, extended corona curfew to all the 29 urban local bodies.
