Tripura govt to impose night curfew from January 10

The Tripura government on Sunday decided to impose night curfew across the state from Monday in a bid to curb the spread of rising coronavirus cases.

The night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm till 5 am for 10 days starting Monday, a notification said. State Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said health experts have predicted that Tripura is likely to witness a "peak" in Covid-19 cases in January and February.

Appealing to people to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour to tackle the crisis, Chowdhury told reporters at the Civil Secretariat here, “We will review the situation before the tenure of the night curfew expires and take further decisions”.

A health department report suggests that the state now has an overall 5 per cent positivity rate while the Agartala Municipal Corporation has a 16.95 positivity rate. The notification said meetings and gatherings will be allowed in closed places, at one-third of its capacity, and people have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety precautions.

No public meeting will be allowed in open spaces, it said. Movie halls, sports complexes and stadia, entertainment parks, bars will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the notification said.

All standalone shops and commercial establishments including shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, barber shops will remain open from 6 am to 8:30 pm. Medicine shops, however, shall remain open at all times. No fairs and exhibitions can be organised, the notification said.

Marriage functions will be allowed with the maximum presence of 100 people who have to follow Covid protocols. Religious places may remain open for people who have to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour.

