Tripura HC cites discrepancies in state's Covid vaccine data

While Tripura government claimed that it has vaccinated 98 per cent of the 45 years and above age group and 80 per cent of the eligible population got its first dose against Covid-19, the Tripura High Court disagreed, citing discrepancies with data provided by the state’s BJP government.

The HC has also asked the state govt to issue a clarification, reports The Indian Express.

“On the date when the Mission Director made these claims, the total vaccines administered were 24,26,803 of which 5,66,458 were of second dose. Total number of people vaccinated was thus, 18,60,345. Perhaps, he has taken the total doses of vaccines administered for arriving at this 80 per cent coverage, forgetting that substantial part of it was administered to the same person as a second dose,” the court order said.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Subhasish Talapatra asked Tripura National Health Mission director, Dr. Siddharth Shib Jaiswal, to present correct vaccination figures in a press statement. Jaiswal is reportedly responsible for releasing the numbers about a week ago.

The government affidavit says that there are 26.86 lakh eligible people above the age of 18, and 12.36 lakh above the age of 45 years in Tripura.

Court observation also brings to light that 14,36,595 jabs were given to the 45 and above age group with 5,66,458 being administered their second dose. This indicates that approximately 9 lakh people got their first jab, meaning this does not add up to 98 per cent of the total eligible 12.36 lakh people .

The court has sought clarification on whether Jaiswal made a mistake with the numbers or the media had misunderstood his statement.

A senior Health Department official said Tripura’s actual target for the 45 and above category is under 10 lakh and not 12 lakh. He wished to stay anonymous.

“There seems to be some miscommunication between the court and our office. We are sticking to our figure of 98 per cent coverage in the 45-plus category. We will be submitting an affidavit soon”, he was quoted saying by the publication.

However, he also said that the overall vaccine data put out was 'inaccurate' at the time.

“The vaccination figure was somewhere between 70-75 per cent at the time the claim was made… the figure is 80 per cent in the 18-plus category now, but it wasn’t when the reports came out,” he said.

The court additionally asked the state to procure enough vaccines to give people their second shot within the recommended time-frame.