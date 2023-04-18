Tripura issues warning as heat wave affects normal life

Normal life in Tripura remained badly affected due to sweltering heat on Tuesday and the administration issued a public warning to adopt precautions in order to avoid adverse impact of the heat wave situation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati said Tripura capital Agartala recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius, which was 5.1 degree more than the normal temperature.

The weather department said no significant change in maximum temperature is likely in the next three days in most parts of East Indian states.

The temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees after three days, it said.

Temperature in the capital cities and major towns across the Northeast was also more than the normal temperature.

As people continued to have a tough time in the sweltering heat, the state revenue department asked all district magistrates to immediately take up awareness drives for precautionary measures in order to reduce adverse impact of the heat wave.

"Heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn have been identified as the state specific disasters in Tripura. There are cautions from the medical fraternity asking people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat which might even in the worst case result in sun strokes," said a notice issued by the revenue department.

The state government on Monday issued an order for closure of all schools across Tripura till April 23 in view of the rise in temperatures.

Asking the district administration to provide necessary support like drinking water and medical assistance, the revenue department further instructed to activate the emergency operation centres, quick response teams and resources, ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas and take support from other key agencies for safety and security of the citizens.