Tripura journalists write to Amit Shah over CM Biplab Kumar Deb's 'open threat'

Assembly of Journalists, a forum for protection of media workers in Tripura on Tuesday shot a letter to union home minister, Amit Shah seeking his intervention into the situation created following an "open threat" by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb last month to a section of media for allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

The letter signed by the forum's chairman, Subal Kumar Das and convenor, Sekhar Datta said six journalists belonging to print and electronic media have been attacked by miscreants since Deb's "open threat" on September 11 at Sabroom. No action has been taken by police against the miscreants, some of them are BJP workers, despite FIRs lodged by the journalists. The incidents have created an unwarranted and unprecedented situation, it said.

Attending a government function, Deb had reportedly said, "History will not forgive them, people of Tripura will not forgive them and I will also not forgive them. History stands witness to the fact that I, Biplab Kumar Deb do what I say." He was referring to reporting by a section of media about the Covid-19 situation in Tripura and the BJP-led government's alleged failure to tackle the pandemic.

"This unprovoked open threat created a furore among the media fraternity as well as common people in Tripura. The media is an independent body of newspapers, electronic channels and news portals which follows their own in-house policies and guidelines. They are not the mouthpiece of the government and have the fundamental right to express their views and thoughts in the larger interests of the society. The attack on journalists and the undue pressure created is completely undemocratic," said the letter.