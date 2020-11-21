Tripura: One dead, several injured in police firing during blockade against Bru re-settlement

One person died and several others were injured in police firing in North Tripura district on Saturday during a highway blockade called by agitators opposing government's move to re-settle Bru refugees, as per an agreement signed with the Centre.

Police officials said security forces had to open fire after the agitators turned violent and attacked some of them who tried to clear the National Highway 8 blockade at Panisagar sub-division. One of the agitators, 45-year-old Srikanta Das, who was shot on his chest succumbed to the injury while at least five others received serious injuries. One police personnel was also injured in the attack by the agitators.

The district administration clamped curfew in order to bring the situation under control and to quell the tension, which was on since the indefinite "general strike" called by the agitators on Monday. Normal life remained crippled for the past six days due to the strike.

"More security forces were rushed to bring life into normalcy but the agitators refused to our requests and instead blocked the highway on Saturday morning that connects Assam. When the security forces intervened, the agitators turned violent and started attacking the security personnel. The situation turned so bad that the security persons had to open fire," a police official said.

Several vehicles were also set on fire during the blockade.

The Centre in January this year signed an agreement for re-settlement of 35,500 Bru or Reang refugees, who have been taking shelter in Panisagar and neighbouring Kanchanpur sub-division in Tripura. The Brus had fled their villages in neighbouring Mizoram in 1997 following an ethnic clash. The Centre also announced Rs 600 crore package for their rehabilitation.

The agitators, under the banner Joint Movement Committee, including Nagarik Surakhsa Mancha and Mizo Convention, are holding an indefinite strike opposing the state government's move to settle 5,000 Bru migrants in Kanchanpur. They fear that settlement of such a large number of Brus migrants would reduce the locals to a minority.

They have been demanding that Bru migrants should be re-settled across the state, not only in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions.