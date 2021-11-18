Tripura Police cracks down on govt critics, lawyers and activists

The Tripura Police is reprimanding critics, activists and even Supreme Court lawyers demanding an investigation into the attack on minority communities and challenging the government rhetoric of calm in the state. Authorities have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and multiple other sections of the Indian Penal Code, besides blocking their Twitter accounts and removing posts from their profile.

According to a report by The Indian Express, 24 profiles were blocked and 57 tweets were taken down, including 23 which were "withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

This comes two weeks after Tripura Police asked Twitter to block 68 handles and provide user details. Of these, 15 accounts were formed in 2020-2021, 19 were formed between 2015 and 2019 and seven between 2010 and 2014. Of these, 12 accounts have more than 10,000 followers.

The report said that many of these accounts had criticised BJP and its leaders. Nine of the users were journalists, seven were political workers claiming to be from Congress, AIMIM and Trinamool Congress, five were students and two were activists. Many profiles did not have a personal bio.

Notices were served to four lawyers including Estesham Hashmi, Supreme Court lawyer, advocate Amit Srivastav, coordinator of Lawyers for Democracy, NCHRO national secretary Ansar Indori and PUCL member Mukesh Kumar who had visited Tripura as part of a fact-finding team. They asked for a judicial pobe and police action.

In the notice to the lawyers, the police had asked them to delete the social media posts and appear before investigators by November 10.

On November 3, a senior police official said that the investigating officers have sent separate letters to social media platforms -- Facebook, Twitter and YouTube -- seeking details of 101 accounts from which provocative and twisted posts were made about the reported incidents in the state last month.

“In publishing these news items/posts, the persons/organizations have been found using photographs/videos of some other incidents, fabricated statements/commentary for promoting enmity between religious groups/communities in presence of a criminal conspiracy. The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people (of) different religious communities, which may result in communal riots," the notice sent from West Agartala police station stated.

A press release from the office of Tripura Director General of Police V S Yadav earlier this week said that 128 social media posts had been identified so far and these comprised 94 Twitter posts, 32 Facebook posts and 2 YouTube posts.

The police claim that some of these posts have used fake images and distorted news such that it could flare up communal tensions in the state.

