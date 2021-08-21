Tripura Pradesh Congress chief resigns amid BJP-TMC tussle

In another jolt to Congress in the Northeast, acting president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned on Saturday and announced that he was "retiring from politics."

Biswas, also an eminent lawyer in Tripura, was appointed as acting president in December 2019 after Tripura's royal scion, Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debabarman resigned as president of TPCC.

This comes days after former MP from Assam, Sushmita Dev quit Congress and joined Trinamool Congress. Sushmita was president of All India Mahila Congress and a former Lok Sabha member from Silchar in Assam.

Also Read — Party has changed, but not ideology: Sushmita Dev

"I thank all Congress leaders and supporters for your co-operation during my tenure as TPCC president (acting). Today i have resigned from the post and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their support. I am returning to my profession (lawyer)," Biswas posted in Facebook.

Although Biswas said he was retiring from politics, there is a speculation in Tripura that he might join TMC after a gap. As a lawyer, he fought the court battle for members of I-PAC, the election strategist group working for TMC, who were detained recently in Tripura capital Agartala.

Biswas's resignation comes at a time the ruling BJP and TMC are engaged in a tussle ahead of the Assembly elections slated in 2023. TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee recently said Mamta Banerjee-led party would wrest power from the BJP and form their government in 2023. Many workers of the BJP, Congress and CPIM have also joined the TMC.