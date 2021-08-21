Tripura Pradesh Congress chief resigns, withdraws later

The acting president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned on Saturday and announced that he was "retiring from politics."

Hours later, however, Biswas withdrew his resignation after AICC in-charge of Tripura, Ajoy Kumar assured to meet him on August 29 to address the grievances.

Kumar was appointed as AICC in-charge of Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim on Wednesday.

Biswas, also an eminent lawyer in Tripura was appointed as acting president in December 2019 after Tripura's royal scion, Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debabarman resigned as president of TPCC.

The drama unfolded days after former MP from Assam, Sushmita Dev quit Congress and joined Trinamool Congress. Sushmita was president of the All India Mahila Congress and a former Lok Sabha member from Silchar in Assam.

"I thank all Congress leaders and supporters for your co-operation during my tenure as TPCC president (acting). Today I have resigned from the post and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their support. I am returning to my profession (lawyer)," Biswas posted in Facebook.

Biswas told reporters that he was unhappy with the lack of co-operation from party leaders in the state.

This happened at a time the ruling BJP and TMC are engaged in a tussle ahead of the Assembly elections slated in 2023. TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee recently said Mamta Banerjee-led party would wrest power from BJP and form their government in 2023. Many workers of BJP, Congress and CPIM have also joined the TMC.