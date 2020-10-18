Tripura reports 141 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Tripura currently has 2,920 active cases, while 26,199 people have recovered from the disease

  Oct 18 2020
A woman artisan carries the face-idol of Goddess Durga at a studio, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 141 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,468, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 326 with three more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 174 of the 326 Covid-19 deaths.

Tripura currently has 2,920 active cases, while 26,199 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Altogether 187 people were discharged on Saturday from G B Pant hospital, the main referral facility in the state for Covid-19 patients.

As many as 4,31,584 samples have been tested for the infection in the northeastern state so far, he added. 

