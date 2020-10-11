Tripura reports 199 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities

Tripura's Covid-19 tally rose to 28,352 on Sunday as 199 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 312 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 168 of the 312 Covid-19 deaths, the official said

Tripura currently has 3,954 active coronavirus cases, while 24,063 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 364 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the Covid-19 patients, on Saturday as they had recovered from the disease.

As many as 4,14,553 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, he added.