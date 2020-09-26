Tripura reports 278 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 24,408

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Sep 26 2020, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 15:07 ist
At least 278 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 24,408, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 265 with three more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 146 of the 265 Covid-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 6,151 active coronavirus cases, while 17,969 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 502 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the Covid-19 patients in the state on Friday as they have recovered from the disease.

As many as 3,78,123 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, he added.

