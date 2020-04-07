Tripura reports first COVID-19 positive case

A 45-year-old woman from Tripura's Gomti district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming the state's first such case.

Samples of the woman, hailing from Udaipur in Gomti district was tested in the laboratory of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP hospital at Agartala, which tested positive. Her samples were later sent to NIV, Pune for confirmatory test.

The lady had returned from Guwahati on March 18 and had visited the hospital after she was suffering from cold and fever.

Health department officials said efforts were on to trace the contacts, including doctors, nurses, medical staffs and other patients, who could probably come in contact with her in the hospital.