Tripura to use nanotech to build rain-proof rural roads

Tripura to use nanotech for building rain-proof rural roads

'Chips and bitumen are generally used to construct roads but they get damaged within a few years, wasting crores of rupees'

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jul 28 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tripura will use nanotechnology for developing rural roads to make them last long, considering the heavy rainfall the state receives, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved Rs 214.23 crore for constructing 32 roads of 231.64 km in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), he said.

Of it, the state will use nanotechnology for constructing 16 roads of 114.23 km, he added.

"Since the entire Northeast receives heavy rainfall, the state has adopted nanotechnology to develop its rural connectivity. Under this technology, the roads will be turned into solid concrete structures by using cement and chemical," chief engineer, PMGSY (PWD), Bimal Das told PTI.

Chips and bitumen are generally used to construct roads but they get damaged within a few years, wasting crores of rupees, he said.

The roads constructed with nanotechnology will last longer, Das said.

PMGSY-III focuses on the consolidation of the existing rural roads network by upgrading the through routes and major rural links that connect habitations with agricultural and rural markets, educational facilities, hospitals and administrative headquarters, the official said.

"It has also been decided that the state will adopt Full Death Reclamation (FDR) mechanism, a fully mechanised system, for the construction of roads under PMGSY-III to achieve better quality and durability," he said.

Among the 32 roads, four are in North Tripura, one is Dhalai, eight in Khowai, six in South Tripura and 11 in West Tripura.

Das said the Centre has also given a nod for 779 km of new roads in rural areas to boost connectivity.

"Now, we will send detailed project reports (DPRs) to get sanctions for these roads," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
India News

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

 