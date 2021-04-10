Tripura tribal council polls: Counting of votes on amidst tight security

Counting of votes on in Tripura tribal council polls

PTI, Agartala,
  • Apr 10 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 15:21 ist
Counting of votes began at 8 am and no untoward incident has been reported so far. Credit: PTI Photo

Counting of votes polled in elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which governs two-thirds of the state's territory, is underway amidst tight security, a senior official said on Saturday.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and no untoward incident has been reported so far, State Election Commission secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee told reporters.

Read more: Tripura CM tests positive for Covid-19

Elections to 28 of the 30 seats were held on April 6 and the remaining two seats will be nominated by the governor as per the state government's advice.

Bhattacharjee said that no result has been declared so far.

A total of 157 candidates are in the fray in the elections held in 1,244 polling stations, in which 85.14 per cent of the 8.65 lakh voters exercised their franchise amid stray incidents of violence.

The tribal council election was scheduled to be held on May 17 last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

