Tripura voters' names in Mizoram list; probe ordered

The Tripura government has ordered an enquiry to find out how the names of a section of the people of a remote village bordering Mizoram have been added to the voter list of the neighbouring state, a minister said on Saturday.

It was recently reported by a government officer that 130 voters of Phuldungsei village in North Tripura district have their names also in the electoral roll of Mizorams Hacchek ST constituency.

Phuldungsei, inhabited by Mizo people, is part of a cluster of villages on Jampui hills.

"We have asked the higher officials concerned to hold an investigation into the matter and submit a report," Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma said.

The probe team would also report on encroachments along the boundary between Tripura and Mizoram on Jampui hills, Debbarma told reporters on Saturday.

The enquiry order comes days before Mizorams village council polls scheduled to be held on August 27.

If it was found after the enquiry that names of some people are there in the voter lists of both Tripura and Mizoram, the issue would be taken up by chief electoral officer of both the states, Tripura CEO Sriram Taranikanti said.

"The process for revision of electoral roll is on. If there is any disagreement, it would be sorted out," he said.

Issues like these can be easily resolved using ERO Net, a software used by the Election Commission, Taranikanti said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran, in a recent letter to North Tripura district magistrate said that on careful scrutiny of part 37 of Hacchek ST constituency's voter list, it was found that names of 130 people of Phuldungsei village have been added to it.

The letter also said that names of these 130 people also figure in the electoral roll of Tripura and they avail ration from Phuldungsei ration shop under Kanchanpur Sub- division.

The SDM in his letter said that there is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura in that area.