Tripura's NLFT rebel leaders still in Bangladesh, claim Indian agencies

Even as Bangladesh reiterated its commitment about steps to ensure that its territory is not used by insurgent groups in India's Northeast, a report prepared by BSF and a few security agencies has claimed that NLFT, a rebel group from Tripura, is still operating from the neighbouring country's soil.

The "confidential report," which was prepared following a meeting in Tripura capital Agartala on June 15 claimed that the NLFT still has two camps in Bangladesh: one at Silchari and another at Ujjanchari in Rangamati district.

"Two safe houses are also being used by NLFT cadres: one is Dhaka Safe House and another is Chittagong Safe House. Besides that, the Segunbagan transit camp is functional from October 2020 onwards. This camp has no any permanent infrastructure and mostly they have built some bamboo structure, where the cadres takes shelter," said the report.

The meeting was at held at BSF frontier headquarters at Agartala and was attended by senior officials of BSF, special branch (Tripura police), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, customs and a few other security agencies.

Stating that most of the leaders of Biswa Mohan faction of NLFT are in Bangladesh, the document named Utpal Debbarma, the self-styled secretary general, Sonadhan Debbarma, "finance secretary" and Sachin Debbarma, "secretary" in charge youth affairs, culture and agriculture, who are running the organisational activities from his hideout in the neighbourhing country.

"Upendra Reang alias R Kothorma - Council Member is presently looking after the organisational matters of the group after arrest of Utpal Debbarma is also in Bangladesh," it said.

Tripura shares about 856-km of the 4,096km-long Indo-Bangladesh border and some portions are still unfenced in South Tripura. This helps the militants, cross-border smugglers and illegal migrants to enter India.

NLFT once used to be a big worry for Tripura as it carried out large scale violence, including rioting and killings. But the outfit's strength reduced after surrender of its major factions.

Two more factions, however, continue to carry out unlawful activities, particularly in South Tripura districts sharing border with Bangladesh.

Three workers engaged in border fencìng work were abducted in December last year by suspected NLFT cadres and were taken into Bangladesh. They were, however, released later.

The outfit may step up extortion activities in Tripura given its present financial crisis, said the document.