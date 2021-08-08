Trucking resumes over Assam-Mizoram’s disputed border

Trucks carrying goods to Mizoram resumed their journey on Saturday night after two Assam ministers persuaded angry locals in Cachar district, who had blocked the NH-306 since July 26 firing on the inter-state border to end the informal blockade.

Nine trucks left for Mizoram on Saturday night after Parimal Suklabaidya (Forest and Environment Minister) and Ashok Singhal (Urban Development Minister) visited Lailapur and talked to the angry locals who blocked the highway demanding punishment to Mizoram police persons who killed six Assam policemen and injured 41 others on July 26.

At least 50 trucks reached Mizoram as on Sunday evening.

The firing on July 26 had taken place in a forest area between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar district and Vairengte in Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both Assam and Mizoram have claimed the area as their own for decades.

"The ministers along with the DC, SP and other senior officials of Cachar held talks with the locals and urged them to withdraw the economic blockade for paving the way for restoration of peace and tranquility along the inter-state border. The safety of the local people is our responsibility and we assured them all necessary support," said an official statement quoting Suklabaidya.

The two ministers met representatives of NGOs, leading citizens of the area, apart from Silchar Truck Drivers' Association and Nagatilla Truck Owners' Association.

"The ministers urged the people to refrain from any further protests or any unwanted circumstances along the routes to Mizoram to ensure smooth flow of essentials to the neighbouring state. The local people resorting to economic blockade finally agreed to withdraw the blockade," it said.

Mizoram on Friday said trucks carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders and emergency medicines remained stuck on the NH-306 in Assam due to the blockade. Mizoram health minister, R. Lalthangliana said many Covid-19 patients died due to the lack of medicines, which remained stuck due to the blockade.