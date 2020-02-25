Trying my best to minimise friction with state govt: Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said friction of any kind between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat might adversely affect the functioning of state universities -- of which he is the chancellor -- and promised to work for the improvement of the state's education scenario.

Addressing the annual convocation of the West Bengal State University at Barasat, near here, he said educational institutions grow only when these act autonomously -- free from interference.

"Friction between Raj Bhawan and the government is stressful to universities and I am trying my best to neutralise it. A disagreement over a point of view should never generate adversarial relationship. The other point of view calls for considerate appreciation.

"Time has come when we all need to learn to disagree with grace. That would be in consonance with our age-old culture and ethos," he said.

More often than not, the other point of view turns out to be the correct one, he claimed.

"Wholesome natural growth of educational institutions can take place only when they act with autonomy, free from the shackles - be it governmental or political.

"Intolerance is antithetical to the sublimity of education. We must ever be open to the ideas of others," the governor stated.

Dhankhar, who had had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation, also said that he was making efforts to "secure healthy practices and seamless working (of universities) and that there has been some positive headway".

Referring to the recent campus clashes, he called upon students "to avoid violence in thought and action and be tolerant of the other point of view even if they don't agree".

"We are living in fast-changing and testing times.... Impact is being felt in education corridors as well. In this critical situation, education is not perhaps the last but is certainly the best hope for our future," he said, adding that all measures should be taken by the stakeholders to address the challenges faced by higher educational institutes.