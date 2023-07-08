TSPC ultra arrested from Jharkhand’s Palamu

  • Jul 08 2023, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A self-styled area commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested from Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Santosh Bhuiyan (31) had fled during an encounter between police and a TSPC squad in a forest under Kunda police station area in Chatra district on Friday, the official said.

Assistant superintendent of police Rishab Garg told PTI that Bhuiyan had taken shelter at Nagar village under Manatu police station area of Palamu district.

“A special police team raided the village on Saturday and arrested Bhuiyan,” Garg said.

