Twitter war erupts between BJP MP, Deoghar DC over entry into airport ATC

Twitter war between BJP MP, Deoghar DM over airport row

In a series of tweets, the DM asked who authorised the MP and his children to enter the air traffic control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  Sep 03 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 19:31 ist
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand, a war of words erupted on Twitter between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and IAS Manjunath Bhajantri, the District Magistrate (DM) of Deoghar.

An FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing ATC officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31, officials said.

The nine people had gone to Dumka to meet the family members of the minor girl who was burnt alive and the controversy erupted when they were on their way back to Delhi.

In a series of tweets, the DM asked who authorised the MP and his children to enter the air traffic control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport.

Replying to Bhajantri, Dubey claimed that he took the necessary permission from the airport authorities and that he has the right to inspect as chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee.

Also Read | Shocked over selective leaks on Jharkhand CM's disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor

"Hon'ble MP Sir, I had entered the airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport," said the IAS officer when the BJP MP questioned.

"Who gave you permission to enter CCTV room? Apron? ATC tower? You breached all the norms. Pathetic," said the BJP MP after getting the reply from the DM.

Responding to this, the IAS officer said: "Hon'ble MP Sir, I have not entered Apron, ATC tower. This incident is better left to be inquired by the Competent Authorities."

Also Read | Jharkhand Governor flies to Delhi amid suspense over CM's continuation as MLA

Subsequently, the BJP MP replied, saying: "The CCTV information sought by the appellant is not available with the CISF/ state police Moreover, CISF/ state police is not the holder of the information and is entrusted only for providing security cover at the Airport. -Supreme Court. You breached national security."

On this, the Deoghar DM asked: "Hon'ble MP Sir, Few questions. 1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room? 2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room? 3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building?"

Replying to this, the BJP MP said that he took necessary permissions. "1.) I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities. 2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect. 3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court."

(With PTI inputs)

Jharkhand
BJP
Nishikant Dubey
Indian Politics
India News

