Two abducted men released by Ulfa (I) after over three months

The banned Ulfa ((Independent) on Sunday released Ram Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Khagaria district, more than three months after he along with his colleague Pranab Kumar Gogoi was abducted from their worksite in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gogoi was released on Saturday near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. Kumar was found by Assam Rifles personnel in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday night. Mon is also close to the border with Myanmar.

Gogoi and Kumar, employees of Quippo India Gas Infrastructure Limited, a New Delhi-based oil and gas exploration company were abducted on December 21 last year. Police sources said the Ulfa (I) had demanded Rs. 20 crores as a ransom for their release.

Gogoi is a drilling superintendent while Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Khagaria district is a radio operator in the company.

It is, however, not known whether the company had paid any money to the outfit or they were released followed by an outcry by people in Assam.

Ulfa (I) had earlier served an ultimatum to kill them if their demand was not met by February 16.

"It is as if I have got another life. We were scared and uncertain about our lives every moment. After we were abducted, we were taken on foot for 28 days before we reached their camp, where we were kept. On March 4, Kumar was separated from me," Gogoi, who reached his home in eastern Assam's Dibrugarh district told reporters on Sunday.

Kumar is now lodged in a camp of Assam Rifles in Nagaland and is likely to be handed over to his family soon.