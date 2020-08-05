2 held for killing endangered sambhar deer in Meghalaya

Two arrested for killing endangered sambhar deer in Meghalaya

PTI
PTI, Tura (Meghalaya),
  • Aug 05 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 14:11 ist

Two persons have been arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for killing an endangered sambhar deer, police said.

The Wildlife Department and the police arrested the two persons on August 3 night. They were sent to 14-days judicial custody by a court on Tuesday.

The sambar deer is listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2008.

Wildlife authorities and police were on the lookout for the duo after they were caught on camera hunting the deer near Baladinggre village in the Nokrek Biosphere under West Garo Hills district.

A rifle used in the killing of the deer have been seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of police, West Garo Hills, Dr MGR Kumar said that apart from the Wildlife Act, an investigation under the arms act has been initiated against the two persons.

"We are investigating how they procured the firearm that they used to kill the deer and will file a separate case on the matter," said the SP. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Meghalaya
Wildlife Protection Act
wildlife

What's Brewing

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 