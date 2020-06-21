Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said.

Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two accused were apprehended in the early hours, while another managed to escape.

Baruah said the 15-year-old girl was returning home from Marwaripatty area of Dibrugarh on Saturday evening when the duo picked her up on their motorcycle.

"They took her inside a tea garden near Assam Medical College and raped her. We have completed the medical examination of the minor girl and rape is confirmed," the police officer said.

He said the girl is in trauma and more information about the crime can be obtained when her health improves.

"Search is underway to nab the other culprits and an investigation into the case is on," Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajiv Saikia said.

A case has been registered at Dibrugarh police station under different sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.