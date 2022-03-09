Two BJP MLAs suspended for rest of WB assembly session

Two BJP MLAs suspended for rest of West Bengal assembly session over ruckus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 13:01 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar arrives amid a protest staged by BJP MLAs over alleged violence during recent civic polls, on the first day of the Budget session at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Monday, March 7, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MLAs Sudip Mukherjee and Mihir Goswami have been suspended for the remaining session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, following ruckus in the Assembly on the first day of the session on March 7, accoding to ANI

More to follow...

BJP
West Bengal
India News

