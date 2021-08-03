Two BSF personnel killed in encounter with militants near Bangladesh border in Tripura

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an encounter with unidentified militants on Tuesday morning near India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Although BSF did not take the name of any militant group, police in Tripura suspect National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) militants as the group uses the area as a transit to their hideouts in Bangladesh.

In a statement, BSF said the encounter took place at around 6.30 am between a BSF patrolling party and some militants in the general area of R C Nath Border Outpost at Panisagar under Chawmanu police station.

Dhalai is about 55 km from Tripura's capital Agartala.

The two BSF personnel has been identifed as Bhuru Singh, a sub-inspector, and constable Raj Kumar.

"As per the blood strains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries. Both our martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries. A massive search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants," the BSF statement said.

A "confidential report", prepared by BSF and some other Indian security agencies, recently claimed that NLFT was still using Bangladesh's soil for shelter and hideouts to carry out subversive activities in Tripura. DH on June 29 had highlighted the report.

Tripura shares about 856 km of the 4,096 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border and some portions are still unfenced in South Tripura. This helps the militants, cross-border smugglers and illegal migrants to enter India.

NLFT once used to be a big worry for Tripura as it carried out large-scale violence including rioting and killings. But the outfit's strength reduced after the surrender of its major factions. Two more factions, however, continue to carry out unlawful activities, particularly in South Tripura districts sharing border with Bangladesh