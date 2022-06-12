Two Chinese held in Bihar for crossing border illegally

Two Chinese held in Bihar for crossing border illegally

Nepalese passports, 3 ATM cards, cigarettes, and some other items were seized from them

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jun 12 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Sunday for illegally crossing the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, the Sashastra Seema Bal said.

The two Chinese nationals are identified as Lo Lung, 28, and Yung Hai Lung, 34.

SSB personnel apprehended them over 300 metres inside Indian territory near pillar number 11/6. Nepalese passports, 3 ATM cards, cigarettes, and some other items were seized from them. The two were handed over to the Surshand police.

During brief interrogation, the two Chinese nationals said that they came from China to Nepal via Thailand, and from Kathmandu, hired two bicycles to reach the Bihar border.
 

