Two churches part of BJP President J P Nadda’s Nagaland itinerary

Two churches, one Baptist and another Catholic, will be a part of Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda’s itinerary in Nagaland as he lands in the state for a two-day visit on Thursday.

Nadda’s visit will mark the first time the BJP president has travelled to the Northeastern state after the massacre in Oting in December last year, where several civilians were shot by army officials on December 5.

Nadda will hold a public rally, meet BJP workers across all levels, in addition to holding talks with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) over the upcoming assembly elections in the state in March next year.

Nadda’s visit to the churches shows the party’s willingness to reach out to Christians in the state ahead of the elections next year. Churches and religious leaders hold considerable clout in the Christian-majority state.

Nadda will land in Dimapur on Thursday morning, then he will head to Old Riphyim at Tyui in Wokha district by chopper where he will address a public rally by noon. He will then travel to Kohima where he will meet state office bearers, spokesperson, state executive members, state council members, as well as members of the state morchas, departments, cells and district and mandals.

Later in the evening, Nadda will hold another meeting with state legislators and Rajya Sabha MPs at the house of Deputy Chief MinisterY Patton. The BJP president will then meet Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at his house for dinner along with NDPP President Chingwang Konyak in the presence of BJP officials and legislators.

On September 16, Nadda will start his day by visiting the Kohima AO Baptist Church, as well as the Cathedral Catholic Church. After that he will hold a meeting with intellectuals and professionals around noon. Nadda is also slated to meet members of the state core committee before he leaves for Delhi by evening.

The BJP has announce a seat-sharing pact of 40:20 with the NDPP ahead of the elections next year.