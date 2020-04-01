Two COVID-19 patients die in Bengal, death count 6

Two COVID-19 patients die in West Bengal, death count 6

  Apr 01 2020
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 14:09 ist

Two persons infected with coronavirus have died in West Bengal, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to six, a health department official said on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night, he said.

"We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus," the official said.

Another 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, he said.

The second person had no history of travelling abroad or to any other state in India, the official said.

"The man was diabetic for the last 20 years and was hospitalised since March 23 with kidney ailments. He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night," he said.

Family members of both the deceased have been placed under quarantine, the official said.

Two men from Sheoraphuli in Hooghly district and another man from Egra in Purba Medinipur district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 34, he added. 

