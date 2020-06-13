Two COVID-19 patients in Sikkim recover, active cases at 58

Two COVID-19 patients in Sikkim recovered on Saturday and were discharged from the STNM Hospital near Gangtok, an official said.
Those recovered are the state's first two COVID-19 patients -- a 25-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, said Health Secretary Pempa T Bhutia.
They have recovered completely and were discharged from the STNM Hospital earlier in the day, he said.
Three patients had recovered from COVID-19 earlier this week, he said.
After the recovery of five patients, the number of active cases in Sikkim stands at 58, he added.
