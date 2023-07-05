Two days after meeting Amit Shah, Tipra Motha announces fresh agitation for 'Greater Tipraland'

Two days after a delegation of Tipra Motha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the regional party in Tripura on Tuesday announced to launch a fresh agitation for "Greater Tipraland" from July 8.

Tipra Motha Chief and Tripura's Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma on Tuesday said a rally would be organised at Madhabbari near Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) on July 8 in order to keep the pressure on on the Centre for fulfilling its demand for Constitutional solution to the problems of the indigenous communities including a "Greater Tipraland."

"In the meeting yesterday, I told the Home Minister if you want Tipra Motha to join the government in Tripura, fulfill our demand for a constitutional solution. I promised to the people to give a constitutional solution and I can't deprive them. It is my commitment," Deb Barma said in a video message, which was released on his birthday on Tuesday.

Deb Barma said Tipra Motha won't make the mistake committed by Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), BJP's regional ally in Tripura, before the Assembly elections in 2018. "The IPFT joined the government without putting their demands on the table and thereafter they got nothing. We have to keep the pressure on on the Centre, be it outside or inside the Assembly until our demands are fulfilled," he said.

"I don't want to do politics and want to leave public life after giving something to the people. I have sacrificed a lot and I am ready to do more to give the constitutional solution to our people," Deb Barma further said.

He said Tipra Motha would organise its plenary session on July 15 and 16 in which the party's organizational structure would be further revamped. "Jati (community) is our first priority and the party comes second."

Tipra Motha created a storm in Tripura politics before and during the Assembly elections held in February. The party won 13 Assembly seats in its maiden Assembly elections after rejecting offers for pre-poll alliance both from BJP and the Opposition Congress-CPI (M). They wanted a written assurance for "Greater Tipraland" from the parties before making an alliance.

After BJP came to power for the second consecutive term in Tripura, the saffron party again asked Tipra Motha to join the government but Deb Barma refused the offer saying the demand for "Greater Tipraland" must be fulfilled first.

A delegation of the party led by Deb Barma held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in New Delhi and discussed its demands for a "Constitutional solution." Sources said an agreement is likely to be signed with the Centre for more powers and autonomy to the TTADC. Deb Barma, however, did not talk about the possibility of an agreement soon.