Two dead, 20 injured in Bengal temple stampede

Two persons died and at least 20 were injured in a stampede at a temple in the Bashirhat area of West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district on the early hours of Friday. The incident which came to light in the afternoon took place following a huge rush of visitors to the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. The number of deaths are expected to increase.

“I have come to know that so far two persons have died. Two others are extremely critical. Now I think swift rescue work is the top priority now and rescue work has already been done. Nine people were brought to the National Medical College and two were brought dead. Apart from this some are admitted in other hospitals,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reporters at the National Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

She also said that there was heavy rain at the time of the incident which caused many visitors to take shelter on small makeshift shops on the side of a narrow road leading to the temple. Banerjee said that on the other side of the narrow road there is pond and when these make shift shops collapsed some people fell into the pond during the stampede.

“There was huge crowd at Kachua and the number of visitors were much higher this time. There was heavy rain at that time and hence many tried to take shelter in nearby temporary roadside shops. Some also fell into a roadside pond. A stampede-like situation occurred there and since the area was small many were unable to come out. There was a pond on one side and the small shops on the other side,” said Banerjee.

She also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died, Rs 1 lakh who got critically injured, Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries.