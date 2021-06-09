Two gangsters from Punjab killed in encounter with Bengal Police STF

The West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) gunned down two gangsters from Punjab in an encounter in the New Town area of Kolkata. According to sources in the Kolkata Police, gangster Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar were killed in retaliatory firing after they shot at the police personnel.

An STF officer was seriously injured and has been hospitalised.

The incident took place in the Sapoorji Palanji complex in New Town. The two men, also named Jaspreet and Jaipal, were on the run after they murdered two ASIs of Punjab police, Bhagewan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh, at the Jargaon area in Ludhiana district on May 15, a senior official said.

“They have reward money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on them. When we reached here and knocked on their doors after cordoning off the place to arrest them they immediately started firing on us. Our officers returned fire. One of our officers sustained bullet injury,” the STF official said.

He also said that a “huge round of firing” took place during the encounter. Police has seized money, five sophisticated weapons, 89 rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and other things.

“All of them were small weapons like 9 mm pistols. We are working with Punjab Police and other agencies to find out more details. It was Bengal Police STF operation and Punjab Police was not in it,” he said.

“A few days back we were informed that some miscreants have fled after murdering two officers of Punjab Police. We were in touch with the Punjab Police. Today we got information that they were hiding here. They have committed many murders and robberies in the past. They are gangsters and have a criminal record since 2016,” he added.