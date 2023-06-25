Two goods trains collide in Bengal's Bankura

Two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several boggies, reported news agency PTI.
The incident happened at Onda station.
In wake of the incident, rail operations on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been halted, reported ANI.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T4sL5rn7Rp
June 25, 2023
More details to follow...
