Two goods trains collide in Bengal's Bankura

Two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several boggies, reported news agency PTI.

The incident happened at Onda station.

In wake of the incident, rail operations on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been halted, reported ANI.

