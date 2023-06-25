Two goods trains collide in Bengal's Bankura

The incident happened at Onda station.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2023, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 08:27 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several boggies, reported news agency PTI.

In wake of the incident, rail operations on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been halted, reported ANI.

More details to follow...

India News
West Bengal

