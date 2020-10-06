Two held in connection with BJP leader's killing in WB

Two held in connection with BJP leader's killing in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The West Bengal CID has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The two were picked up on Monday night from their residences in the district, he said.

"We have arrested two persons in connection with the case. There are more people involved in the killing. The probe is on," the CID official said.

Also Read: BJP goes offensive on ‘political killings' in West Bengal, Bihar

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh Police station in Barrackpore subdivision.

West Bengal's political cauldron was on the boil on Monday over the killing of the BJP leader as the party had enforced a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore to protest the murder and attempted to take the body to Raj Bhavan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
BJP

What's Brewing

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

 