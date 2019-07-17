Two injured in Arunachal Pradesh landslide

Two persons were injured and another was feared to be trapped under the debris due to a landslide here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Many vehicles were also damaged in the landslide that occurred along NH-415, between the Gohpur-Tinali trijunction and the police headquarters here, at around 8.45 am, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumme Amo said.

A search was on for a motorcyclist, who was feared to be trapped inside the debris, he added.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police personnel have joined the rescue operation.

Five excavators were also pressed into service, officials said.

The injured, identified as Tarin Mosu (40) and Biri Tath (55), were admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here with hand and head injuries, the SP said.

Vehicles were stranded on the highway due to the landslide.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix went to the spot to monitor the rescue operation. He also met the injured at the hospital.

The NH-415 is the lifeline of the dwellers of Itanagar-Naharlagun as it is an alternate route to connect the north-eastern state with neighbouring Assam.