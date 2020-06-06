Two judges test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Two judges of a city court in Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first such instance in West Bengal which has been witnessing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to sources in the Health Department, the two judges of the District Civil and Session Court are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Those who came into contact with the two judges have asked to be in home quarantine and will soon be tested.

The development comes a day after the state witnessed the highest single day spike of 427 cases. So far, there are 7,303 COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 4,025 are active. As on June 5, 294 persons have died in the state directly due to the virus and 72 have died due to comorbidities.