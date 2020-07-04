Two killed in Bengal's Murshidabad bomb explosion

Two killed, four injured in West Bengal's Murshidabad bomb explosion

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 04 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 14:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed and around four injured when the bombs they were allegedly manufacturing went off inside a house in Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Their identities were yet to be established as the condition of those injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital was still "critical", he said.

The thatched roof of the house, where they were allegedly making bombs, also blew off in the explosion, which occurred at Suti town in Jangipur subdivision of the district around 9:00 pm on Friday, the officer said.

The house has been damaged completely, and its owner is on the run, he said.

As of now, the wife of the house owner is being questioned in connection with the incident, the officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Murshidabad
West Bengal
Bomb

What's Brewing

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

 