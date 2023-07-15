Two killed in road accident in Odisha's Balasore

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, two persons were travelling in a motorcycle from Bhadrak to their village in Soro when it collided head-on with a truck at Talanagar on Friday night.

Both the persons died on the spot, they said.

The bodies have been sent to Soro Hospital for post-mortem.