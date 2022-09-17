Two members of banned outfit held in Jharkhand

Two members of banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) have been arrested from Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said.

The members of the outlawed group were identified as Dinesh Ji alias Dinesh Ram (25) and Bablu Ravidas (22), a senior officer said.

The former was wanted in around 24 cases, Hazaribag superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

After getting information that the two members of the banned outfit were hiding at a school in Barkagaon, the police raided the educational institution and arrested them.

Meanwhile, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing 30 kg, were recovered from Basnawa forest under Vishnugarh police station on Friday, police said, adding that the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar, an anti-Naxalite force, defused the explosives.