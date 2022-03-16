Two men wanted in child rape cases in Assam killed by police, Congress calls it 'extra-judicial killings'

Two men accused of raping two minor girls in two separate incidents in Assam were gunned down by police in the past 24 hours, in almost the same style several accused have been killed since the BJP-led government came to power for the second term in May last year.

Biki Ali, a youth, who was arrested in Guwahati for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a Class IX student last month, was shot dead after he allegedly tried to flee from police custody Tuesday night. Police said Ali tried to snatch a weapon from a policeman while he was being taken in a police vehicle forcing them to open fire. Ali was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with bullet injuries on his chest, where he died.

Police said four others were also involved in the gang rape and efforts were underway to nab them. "Police will catch the four too," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said when asked by journalists about the case. He, however, did not talk about Ali's killing. A case regarding the gang-rape was registered at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati on March 8.

In the second incident, another accused in an alleged rape and murder of an eight-year girl in Udalguri district was killed by police in a similar style. Police said the accused, Rajesh Munda was absconding since the minor girl was found dead inside a tea garden on March 10.

Although police claimed the two were killed in encounters as they tried to flee and attack their personnel, Opposition Congress termed the incidents as extra-judicial killings and condemned the BJP-led government's support to such encounters. "Only the court can decide, whether an accused is guilty or not. By killing the accused in police custody before trial by a court of law, what kind of message the government is sending?" Congress legislature party leader, Debabrata Saikia said.

Chief Minister Sarma has several times said that he has given clear instructions to strongly deal with criminals involved in rape, murder, drug trafficking and other crimes. He, however, made it clear that police action must be within the ambit of the law. Several accused have been killed or injured in police firing almost similarly since May last year.

Soon after Ali's killing, G.P. Singh, special director general of police, law and order, tweeted, "Rape represents the regressive mindset of controlling, scarring & destroying a girl/women’s mind and body. @assampolice would use all instruments of law to fight this evil. As a father & a Cop, grateful to Hon @CMOfficeAssam for crystal clear directions to this effect."



